Healthy Mithai Co., India's leading sugar-free mithai brand, is delighted to announce actor, fitness enthusiast, and entrepreneur Mandira Bedi as its official Brand Ambassador. This partnership was led by the BeyondInfluence platform, a key brand building initiative of BeyondSeed, a strategic venture firm headquartered in Singapore that helps early stage startups in India scale from Seed to Series A. This announcement aims to go far deeper than a celebrity endorsement. It's about a common purpose and a collective belief. Mandira Bedi, respected for her commitment to wellness and living authentically, partnered with Healthy Mithai Co. to support a heartfelt mission to restore joy to indulgence, free of guilt, free of sugar, and free of disconnecting from the cultural soul of mithai. In India, food is never merely food. It's a memory, a celebration, a warm experience with loved ones. But for the 10 crore Indians who suffer from diabetes and another 25 crore who are pre-diabetic, those sweet moments are more often accompanied by hesitation and anxiety.

Mandira Bedi joins Healthy Mithai Co. as brand ambassador

Healthy Mithai Co. was born to redefine that. The company employs only plant-based stevia to create mithai that is fully sugar-free, low on the glycemic index, and packed with traditional flavor. For founder Prabhinder Singh and Co-Founder Deepak Jain , this is not just a business—it's a mission on a personal level to restore happiness to individuals who have had to sacrifice the sweets they enjoy for the sake of their health.

Mandira Bedi resonated with this cause deeply. "To me, fitness is not merely about the body, it's about balance," she states. "I used to celebrate with laddoos and pedas during childhood, but later on, the time came for tough decisions. Healthy Mithai Co. is filling that emotional void for all of us who wish to celebrate without sacrifice. I'm honored to be a part of something so meaningfully delicious."

Healthy Mithai Co. is also looking forward to it with definite ambition. The firm is striving to be among the top three sugar-free alternative brands in India, aiming for revenue of Rs 125 crore by the financial year 2027–28. A robust omnichannel presence, such as collaborations with Nature Basket, Kokilaben hospital & other Aplus GT stores in Mumbai, drives its expansion. Half of its revenue is derived from offline touchpoints such as kiosks, while the other half comes through its site and mainstream online marketplaces. With 24-hour delivery possible in major cities, the brand ensures that celebrating health is always within reach.

This collaboration was made possible through Beyond Influence, a new platform that enables purpose-driven startups to connect with voices that actually believe in their journey. “We started BeyondInfluence because we believe in creating partnerships that go beyond marketing—they’re built on meaning,” states Fiza Malhotra, CMO at BeyondSeed. "Mandira and Healthy Mithai Co. align on values that are deeply centered on wellness, impact, and trust. This partnership exemplifies these aligned values and serves as a catalyst for high-impact growth."

For Healthy Mithai Co., this is not a marketing campaign, it's a movement. "We're not here to sell sweets," explains Prabhinder Singh, Founder, Healthy Mithai Co. "We're here to change daily habits. And habits are not changed by data alone. Habits change when people feel something. With Mandira joining our journey, we are not only adding an ambassador, we are adding a partner who resonates with this mission deeply too."

The Healthy Mithai Co., Mandira Bedi, and BeyondInfluence are together crafting a new story. A story wherein traditional Indian sweets will be both mindful and magical. A story where heritage and health walk side by side with each other. And most importantly, a story wherein every single mouthful of sweet is a reason to smile once again.

Also Read: Mandira Bedi flaunts her ‘latest art work’ – a pair of hand-painted sneakers!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.