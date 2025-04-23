Following the much-anticipated and internet-breaking announcement of Naagzilla starring Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain’s Mahaveer Jain Films (with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Sujit Jain as partners) are delighted to officially unveil a broader creative alliance, one that marks the beginning of a powerful, multi-film association.

EXCLUSIVE: With Naagzilla, Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films announce multi-film collaboration; expected to be a game-changing partnership

With a shared vision of pushing boundaries and crafting genre-defying cinema, Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films are joining forces to produce a slate of ambitious, entertaining, and culturally resonant stories. From high-concept fantasies to contemporary dramas and compelling narratives rooted in Indian ethos, this collaboration promises a fresh wave of cinematic experiences for audiences across the country and beyond.

Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba spoke excitedly about this collaboration saying, “We’ve been inspired and entertained by films made by Karan since our growing up days and it was our deepest desire to be associated with Dharma productions in this journey of entertaining audiences. It’s a privilege to collaborate with Karan, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta and Team Dharma; we hope to inspire and entertain audiences, just as we’ve aspired to.”

Besides Naagzilla, Dharma and Mahaveer Jain Films have also begun work on other projects. A source told us, “Naagzilla, featuring Kartik Aaryan as a shape-shifting naag in a fantasy comedy directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, is just the beginning. Several exciting projects will be periodically announced. In fact, two of these projects are already in advanced stages. The casting is also locked and the announcement is expected to happen soon.”

With this collaboration, Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films are all set to create waves and redefine what mainstream Indian cinema can aspire to be.

Speaking of Naagzilla, it is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and is all set to release in cinemas on August 14, 2026.

