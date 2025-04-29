Tamil actor Ajith Kumar was presented with the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday, April 28. As revealed in January, the actor is one of the 19 recipients of the Padma Bhushan honoured by the Union government.

Ajith Kumar honoured with Padma Bhushan by president Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Earlier today, photos and videos of the actor and his family at the Chennai airport went viral on social media.

Ajith, one of the most prominent figures in Indian cinema, has acted in over 60 films during his career that spans more than 30 years. After making a brief appearance in the 1990 film En Veedu En Kanavar, he made his lead debut in 1993 with Amaravathi. Initially known for his roles in romance-driven films, Ajith later shifted to action-packed roles at the turn of the century, with movies like Amarkalam, Dheena, and Citizen.

Movies like Varalaaru, Billa, and Mankatha solidified Ajith's status as one of the top superstars in Tamil cinema. A recipient of the Kalaimamani award, he has also won three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Recently, the actor was seen in Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, and Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

In January, Ajith expressed his gratitude to the Indian government for the honour. In a statement, he said, “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award from the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognised at such a level, and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgement of my contributions to our nation. At the same time, I am mindful that this recognition is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many.”

The star, who balances a successful career as a motorsport racer and team owner, is also a State-level shooting champion. Just last week, on April 20, his racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, claimed second place at the renowned Spa Francorchamps circuit in Belgium.

At the same ceremony, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna and veteran director Shekhar Kapur were also honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Other notable recipients from the cinema industry included Anant Nag and Shobana Chandrakumar, both awarded the Padma Bhushan, and Ricky Kej, who received the Padma Shri.

Renowned Malayalam author and screenwriter M. T. Vasudevan Nair, who passed away last year at the age of 91, has been posthumously awarded the Padma Vibhushan, along with late singer Pankaj Udhas.

The Padma awards, one of the country's highest civilian honours, are presented in three categories—Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. These prestigious awards recognize achievements across a wide range of fields, including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, and more.

