BREAKING! Katrina Kaif to play the leading lady in Satte Pe Satta remake featuring Hrithik Roshan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Not too long ago, it was being said that Satte Pe Satta will now have a remake and it will feature Hrithik Roshan. The latter, who is riding high on the success of Super 30, will be essaying the double role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original. Now the recent update on that front is that Katrina Kaif has been roped in to essay the character of Hema Malini from the film. There have been many changes that Satte Pe Satta remake has witnessed in the past few months, from change in male leads to change in female leads. There were also rumours in between that Deepika Padukone too was approached for the role. A source close to the film confirmed the development and said, “Yes, the makers were considering many top A-list actresses for the role. Considering that it was Hrithik Roshan and also owing to the fact that they needed to fill in the shoes of Hema Maliniji, the makers had a tough choice to make. But eventually they thought Katrina would fit the bill. In fact, Katrina is quite honoured at the opportunity and she is also excited to play this interesting role.” Prod the source about further details on casting and the source maintained, “Satte Pe Satta indeed had an ensemble cast and it will take a while for the makers to put in the cast together. As of now, talks are just on and as soon as all of it is finalized, the announcement regarding the same will be made.” Readers would be aware that the cult Satte Pe Satta is a drama revolving around seven brothers with Amitabh Bachchan playing the eldest sibling; whereas, Hema Malini plays the role of his ladylove and wife. The remake will be produced by Rohit Shetty and directed by Farah Khan.

Also Read: BREAKING! Hrithik Roshan signs Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan’s Satte Pe Satta remake

More Pages: Satte Pe Satta Remake Box Office Collection

