Release of Sushant Singh Rajput – Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore pushed to September 6?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A while back Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari had shared a behind the scenes making of the poster of his film Chhichhore. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, the film which went on floors sometime back was slated to release on August 30. However, now we hear that the makers of the film have decided to postpone the release of the film by a week.

Release of Sushant Singh Rajput - Shraddha Kapoor starrer Chhichhore pushed to September 6?

“Yes, in all likelihood the release of Chhichhore will be pushed by a week since Saaho which was slated to release alongside Mission Mangal and Batla House shifted to August 30. Because of this shift Chhichhore will face competition at the box office and to avoid this the makers of the film are contemplating delaying its release by a week to September 6″, says a source close to the film. If this is true, thanks to the delay in its release Chhichhore will hit screens only in September.

Though an official confirmation on the same is awaited, the official spokesperson for the film says, “As of now there is no update on the postponement of Chhichhore. As and when the makers take a call an official announcement will be made.”

As for the film, Chhichhore that stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala the film follows the life of a group of friends from college as they progress into middle-age life and go their own separate ways.

Also Read: Director Nitesh Tiwari shares the making of Chhichhore’s official poster featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor

More Pages: Chhichhore Box Office Collection

New notification