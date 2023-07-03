After 83, Kabir Khan is gearing up for another sports drama with Sajid Nadiadwala as the producer. The filmmaker considered this to be one of his most ambitious project to date and was at one point in time supposed to make it with Ranveer Singh in the lead. However, things took a turn and it's finally being made with Kartik Aaryan in the lead.

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Kabir Khan’s next titled Chandu Champion; to release in June 2024

Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive scoop on this sporting drama. According to our highly placed sources, the film has already gone on floors and is tentatively titled Chandu Champion. "Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala feel that the title is apt for the film as it goes well with the journey of the character. While it's quirky, it also attempts to create a memory of what Bajrangi Bhaijaan did back in 2005. The director and producer duo are attempting to create a conversation around the film and also push people to discuss the title," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The makers will be shooting for this epic sports drama over the next 6 months and get it ready for a June 2024 release in the cinema halls. "Though the film is a sports drama on the outlook of things, there are many elements that require good vfx time, and hence, Kabir will be keeping a good amount of time for the post-production. Both Kabir and Sajid are confident that the film will be a landmark in their career."

Chandu Champion is led by Kartik Aaryan and the other cast members have been kept under wraps for now. It is Sajid Nadiadwala's next theatrical release after Satyaprem Ki Katha.

