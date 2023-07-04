As per the documents accessed by a data analytics form CRE Matrix, the office units are located within Signature Building, Oshiwara and Veera Desai Road.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has made massige purchases. He has bought five office units in Mumbai's Andheri West which are worth Rs. 45 crore. As per the documents accessed by a data analytics form CRE Matrix, the office units are located within Signature Building, Oshiwara and Veera Desai Road.

The documents reveal that the office units cover a total area of 13,293 square feet. As per a report in Money Control, three units are located on the 16th floor. They are worth Rs. 30.35 crore, and the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.82 crore for the built-up area of 8,405 square feet.

Apart from that, two office units are located on the 17th floor and are worth Rs. 14.74 crore. The built-up area is spread across 4,893 square feet. The properties were registered under the name Vishal (Ajay) Virendra Devgan.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has an array of line-up including Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Singham Again.

