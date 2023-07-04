comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 04.07.2023 | 10:07 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Ajay Devgn purchases 5 office units worth whopping Rs. 45 crore in Mumbai

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Ajay Devgn purchases 5 office units worth whopping Rs. 45 crore in Mumbai

en Bollywood News Ajay Devgn purchases 5 office units worth whopping Rs. 45 crore in Mumbai

As per the documents accessed by a data analytics form CRE Matrix, the office units are located within Signature Building, Oshiwara and Veera Desai Road.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has made massige purchases. He has bought five office units in Mumbai's Andheri West which are worth Rs. 45 crore. As per the documents accessed by a data analytics form CRE Matrix, the office units are located within Signature Building, Oshiwara and Veera Desai Road.

Ajay Devgn purchased 5 office units worth whopping Rs. 45 crore in Mumbai

Ajay Devgn purchases 5 office units worth whopping Rs. 45 crore in Mumbai

The documents reveal that the office units cover a total area of 13,293 square feet. As per a report in Money Control, three units are located on the 16th floor. They are worth Rs. 30.35 crore, and the actor paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.82 crore for the built-up area of 8,405 square feet.

Apart from that, two office units are located on the 17th floor and are worth Rs. 14.74 crore. The built-up area is spread across 4,893 square feet. The properties were registered under the name Vishal (Ajay) Virendra Devgan.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn has an array of line-up including Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha and Singham Again.

ALSO READ: BREAKING: Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan postponed yet again; won’t release on June 23

Tags : , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Kartik Aaryan, Sajid Nadiadwala,…

Post 1920: Horrors of the Heart, Avika Gor…

EXCLUSIVE: Ameesha Patel reveals that Karan…

Mr. India filmmaker Shekhar Kapur honored…

25 Years of Satya: Manoj Bajpayee claims he…

Inside details on how Karan Johar cajoled…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification