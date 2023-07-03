In a recent post shared by the filmmaker, it seems that Bhatt is hinting about working with Avika again.

Avika Gor, who gained immense fame as Balika Vadhu, later went on to do shows like Sasural Simar Ka. Soon, the actress shifted her attention to films and after exploring South Cinema, Gor has now made her Bollywood debut with 1920: Horrors of The Heart. While the film has been garnering good reviews, the actress too is being appreciated for her performance. But seems like her fans are not the only ones who loved actress Avika Gor in the movie. Producer Vikram Bhatt seems to have enjoyed working with Avika to the extent that the two may soon be working together again.

Post 1920: Horrors of the Heart, Avika Gor to work in a Vikram Bhatt film again?

Vikram Bhatt took to his Instagram stories to share with his fans a picture of him behind the camera. But what caught our eye was that he tagged Avika in the picture, along with Vardhan Puri. Well, seems like the two will be seen in Bhatt’s new film soon. “Another one Another fantasy Another journey,” he wrote on the picture. Although no further details of the film are being kept under wraps, it is being said that the filmmaker-actor indeed are planning to do an interesting collaboration.

Well, here’s hoping Avika gives us a confirmation soon! Meanwhile, her Bollywood debut, 1920: Horrors of the Heart has been receiving a lot of rave reviews. The horror film has been directed by Krishna Bhatt whereas Mahesh Bhatt has penned it. The film, which is the fifth edition in the 1920 horror series, also features Barkha Bisht, Rahul Dev, Danish Pandor, Randheer Rai, among others.

