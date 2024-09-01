Back in June 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that the film will have a direct-to-OTT release.

After a two-year-long journey marked by anticipation and delays, Visfot is finally set to grace digital screens. This film produced by T-Series and Sanjay Gupta, promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative of crime, deception, and the unforeseen consequences of human actions. Led by Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Krystle D’Souza, the film will arrive on JioCinema.

Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Krystle D’Souza starrer Visfot to release directly on JioCinema on September 6, 2024, see poster

Sharing the poster on Sunday, Fardeen Khan wrote, “Get ready for the biggest explosion ???? on your screen! #Visfot streaming 6th September onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.” The film will be released directly on digital, two years after the project was wrapped.

Back in June 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that the film will have a direct-to-OTT release. A trade source said, “Visfot has been bought by Jio Cinema and it is expected to be out very soon. It is produced by Sanjay Gupta whose directorial venture The Miranda Brothers will also release on the streaming giant. Visfot, however, will be released first on Jio Cinema followed by The Miranda Brothers.”

It is directed by Kookie Gulati and also produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is an official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors and as per reports, Riteish plays a pilot whose son gets kidnapped by Fardeen’s character.

