Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Krystle D’Souza starrer Visfot to release directly on JioCinema on September 6, 2024, see poster

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Krystle D'Souza starrer Visfot to release directly on JioCinema on September 6, 2024, see poster



Back in June 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that the film will have a direct-to-OTT release.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After a two-year-long journey marked by anticipation and delays, Visfot is finally set to grace digital screens. This film produced by T-Series and Sanjay Gupta, promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative of crime, deception, and the unforeseen consequences of human actions. Led by Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Krystle D’Souza, the film will arrive on JioCinema.





Sharing the poster on Sunday, Fardeen Khan wrote, “Get ready for the biggest explosion ???? on your screen! #Visfot streaming 6th September onwards, exclusively on JioCinema Premium.” The film will be released directly on digital, two years after the project was wrapped.

Back in June 2024, Bollywood Hungama reported that the film will have a direct-to-OTT release. A trade source said, “Visfot has been bought by Jio Cinema and it is expected to be out very soon. It is produced by Sanjay Gupta whose directorial venture The Miranda Brothers will also release on the streaming giant. Visfot, however, will be released first on Jio Cinema followed by The Miranda Brothers.”

It is directed by Kookie Gulati and also produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is an official remake of the 2012 Venezuelan film, Rock, Paper, Scissors and as per reports, Riteish plays a pilot whose son gets kidnapped by Fardeen’s character.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan-Riteish Deshmukh starrer Visfot and Harshvardhan Rane-starrer The Miranda Brothers to release directly on Jio Cinema

More Pages: Visfot Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

