Less than a week is left for the release of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency and the film is facing issues over its alleged objectionable content. The Shiromani Akali Dal has called for its ban over its ‘misrepresentation of the Sikh community’. Earlier in the day, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had a hearing over a case filed by Gurinder Singh and Jagmohan Singh. These residents of Mohali demanded that the censor certificate, granted by the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC) to Emergency, should be revoked. They further said that the film should be allowed to be reviewed by eminent Sikh personalities before its release in cinemas.

REVEALED: Emergency yet to get censor certificate; here are the cuts asked by the CBFC in the Kangana Ranaut-starrer

The plea, however, was disposed after the CBFC told the High Court that they haven’t cleared the film for public viewing. As per Hindustan Times, additional solicitor general of India Satya Pal Jain, who appeared for the CBFC, told the court, “The certification of the movie is under consideration. It has not been granted as of now. It will be granted as per rules and regulations, as applicable in this case. If anyone has any grievance, the same can be sent to the board.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood Hungama came across the cut list of Emergency, that was given to the makers by the CBFC. The committee of the CBFC asked for several modifications. Two disclaimers with voiceovers were asked to be added. The dialogue 'Iss parivaar ki toh...' was replaced with 'Tum iss parivaar ke...'. The word 'saala' was muted as it was in reference to the death of a public leader. The words 'Mr President' were replaced with 'Rastrapati ji'.

The CBFC then asked for explanation and submissions of factual information for various scenes in Emergency. The makers submitted the explanation for the visuals of violence in the Bangladesh war scene. They also submitted evidence with regards to the dialogue by US President Richard Nixon, which was "I do not know how Indian men reproduce." The makers also similarly submitted information to the dialogue "Bloody Indians breed like rabbits, said Churchill."

Lastly, the makers submitted factual sources of research and reference for all the information mentioned in the film on Bangladesh refugees, internal agreement with France, USA, and Russia, etc. The makers also gave details of the permission of archival footage of Operation Blue Star used in the film.

The length of Emergency, when it was submitted to the CBFC, is 146 minutes. In other words, Emergency is 2 hours and 26 minutes long. It releases in cinemas on September 6.

