Ever since Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa was announced with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, fans have been eagerly waiting for an update. However, in recent times, it was reported that Chopra had exited the project as she is going to begin shooting Citadel season 2. Following that rumours were rife that Katrina Kaif was also parting ways. Though none of this is confirmed, Zoya Akhtar, whose production house Tiger Baby is producing it, has addressed the delay.

Zoya Akhtar addresses Jee Le Zaraa delay: ”We are just waiting for the dates”

In a conversation with India Today at the trailer launch of Made In Heaven 2, she said, “We are just waiting for the dates.” The filmmaker did not mention if the project will move forward with the same cast or not.

Back in 2021, Akhtar had stated that Jee Le Zaraa, is his attempt to see the world through the gaze of women. He said, “Whether it’s a drama, comedy or thriller, there should be films made about women. That balance is healthy for the creative world. Where you have the male point of view, you also have the female point of view on things. Emotionally, the construct of the two is similar on a certain plane yet different. To see the world through women’s eyes is important in popular culture. The more we embrace it, the healthier it will be for society.”

Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and Reema Kagti; produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar, the film was supposed to go on floors in 2023.

