Superstar Vijay gave the first pandemic hit of Indian cinema with the Tamil actioner, Master (2021). Hence, the expectations are tremendous from his upcoming film, Beast. The trailer was released a few days back and it has further enhanced the buzz for the film.

BREAKING: Hindi version of Vijay’s Beast expected to release in around 600-700 screens, despite CLASHING with KGF 2 and Jersey

Today, it came to light that the makers are also releasing the Hindi dubbed version of the film in cinemas. The trailer will be out today at 6:00 pm and it’ll be launched by none other than Varun Dhawan. Interestingly, the film will not be titled Beast in Hindi. Instead, it has been titled Raw.

Beast’s Hindi version will be released by UFO Moviez. Pankaj Jaisingh, CEO, Distribution and Film Services, UFO Moviez, confirmed to this writer, “We are looking at releasing Beast in the Hindi speaking markets in around 600-700 markets.”

What’s interesting is that Beast’s Hindi version will be out on April 13 or 14, and will hence clash with the much awaited sequel, KGF - Chapter 2 and Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey. A trade expert told Bollywood Hungama, “Vijay’s earlier film, Master, didn’t work in the Hindi version. Also recently, a few dubbed films like Ravi Teja’s Khiladi and Ajith’s Valimai failed to attract audiences. Yet, there is an excitement for Beast as Vijay is a known face. Moreover, thanks to the super-success of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 and RRR, exhibitors would be ready to give Beast a chance. Its trailer has caught the attention and the song ‘Arabic Kuthu’ has become a rage even for the Hindi speaking audiences.”

The trade expert continued, “Due to these factors, getting 700 screens for the original Tamil and dubbed Hindi version in the Northern belt shouldn’t be that difficult. However, nobody expected a tiff between Sooryavanshi and Eternals as well. Hence, it’ll only next week that we’ll come to know whether there’ll be a bloodbath among the distributors of the three films or will they amicably divide screens amongst themselves.”

Besides Vijay, Beast also stars Pooja Hegde. As per reports, its Hindi remake rights have already been sold to a top Bollywood producer.

