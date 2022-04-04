Sri Lanka is currently facing the worst economic crisis. A severe shortage of foreign currency has left the government unable to pay for essential imports, including fuel, leading to debilitating power cuts lasting up to 13 hours. Citizens of the country are dealing with shortages and soaring inflation. On Sunday night, all 26 Cabinet Ministers of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's government resigned.

Jacqueline Fernandez speaks about the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka- “The world and my people do not need another judgement”

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez who is a Sri Lankan national, took to her social media handle to speak about the crisis. “As a Srilankan, it is heartbreaking to see what my country and countrymen are going through,” she wrote.

“I have been flooded with a lot of opinions since this began from around the world. I would say, do not be too quick to pass a judgement and vilify any group based on what is shown. The world and my people do not need another judgement, they need empathy and support. 2-minutes of silent prayer for their strength and well-being will bring you much closer to them than a comment based on a loose grasp of the situation,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)



“To my country and countrymen, I am hoping this situation comes to an end soon and through means which are peaceful and for the benefit of the people. Praying for immense strength to those dealing with this. Peace to all,” Jacqueline wrote.

