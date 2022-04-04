comscore

Grammys 2022: India’s Ricky Kej wins his second award as he bags Best New Age Album with Stewart Copeland 

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

It was music's biggest night on April 3 and the winners of the Grammys are out! The Recording Academy handed out awards in 26 different fields and across 86 categories airing live tonight from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Indian music composer Ricky Kej put India on the map once again with his second Grammy win. Ricky along with rock legend Stewart Copeland won the award for the Best New Age Album for Divine Tides. Ricky greeted the audience with a ‘Namaste’ as he stepped on the stage to receive the award.

After his win, Ricky Kej took to Instagram to share a picture with Copeland, drummer for The Police, and wrote, "So grateful to have won the Grammy Award for our album Divine Tides. Absolutely love this living legend standing next to me - Stewart Copeland. Love all of you too! This is my 2nd Grammy Award and Stewart's 6th."

 

Ricky Kej was born in the USA but now lives and works in Bengaluru. A couple of days ago after being nominated for the Grammys, Ricky took to his Instagram handle to share a poster of their album and wrote, "With just over 10 days to go for the upcoming GRAMMY awards, a huge shout out to all my fellow artists and collaborators from around the world for being a part of this special journey with #DivineTides."

 

Ricky received his first Grammy Award for his album ‘Winds of Samsara’ in 2015. He has over 100 awards in over 20 countries to his credit. ‘Divine Tides’ was released by the music company Lahari Music and the album comprises 9 songs and 8 music videos that were filmed around the world.

ALSO READ: After Oscars 2022, Grammys 2022 fails to honour Lata Mangeshkar; Indian Twitterati question diversity and inclusivity of the Awards

