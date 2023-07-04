Bollywood Hungama was the first to break the news that Kabir Khan and Kartik Aaryan's next produced by Sajid Nadiadwala has been titled Chandu Champion. The film is a one of its kind sports drama, that celebrates human spirit like never before. The film rides on prolonged dramatic sequences and is said to be among Kabir's most ambitious films to date. We also reported that the film will hit the big screen in the month of June.

BREAKING: Chandu Champion to release on Bakri Eid 2024; Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala block the date of 14 June 2024

And now, we are exclusively reporting that the Chandu Champion team has blocked the Bakri Eid 2024 weekend for the film's release. According to sources close to the development, after Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sajid and Kartik want to bring another film on Bakri Eid. "Kabir Khan is synonymous with Eid with blockbusters like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. This time around, he will come with his next on Bakri Eid weekend. It's a lucky date for all the stakeholders, and the hope is on the holiday to benefit the film and its collections. The movie will be released on June 14," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

The makers will be shooting for this epic sports drama over the next 6 months and get it ready for a June 2024 release in the cinema halls. "Though the film is a sports drama on the outlook of things, there are many elements that require good vfx time, and hence, Kabir will be keeping a good amount of time for the post-production. Both Kabir and Sajid are confident that the film will be a landmark in their career."

Chandu Champion is led by Kartik Aaryan and the other cast members have been kept under wraps for now. It is Sajid Nadiadwala's next theatrical release after Satyaprem Ki Katha.

