Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she admitted to procuring drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on June 14. The actor’s death case was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation while the Narcotics Control Bureau took care of the drugs probe. Rhea was arrested on September 8 and was put under judicial custody along with her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The 14-days-long judicial custody was extended till October 6 until yesterday the court announced that they were to be in custody till October 20. Now, as per the reports, Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court and a lot of actors were demanding her release since the CBI ruled out the possibility of murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter to inform that Rhea has been granted bail.

