Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.10.2020 | 11:00 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

BREAKING: Bombay High Court grants bail to Rhea Chakraborty, but not to Showik Chakraborty

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after she admitted to procuring drugs for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on June 14. The actor’s death case was being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation while the Narcotics Control Bureau took care of the drugs probe. Rhea was arrested on September 8 and was put under judicial custody along with her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The 14-days-long judicial custody was extended till October 6 until yesterday the court announced that they were to be in custody till October 20. Now, as per the reports, Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court and a lot of actors were demanding her release since the CBI ruled out the possibility of murder in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Anubhav Sinha took to his Twitter to inform that Rhea has been granted bail.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters move to Bombay High Court, ask the FIR against them to be withdrawn

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Richa Chadha files a defamation case against…

Ek Villain 2 director Mohit Suri says Arjun…

Shabana Azmi feels Kangana Ranaut fears the…

‘Staggered show timings, use of Arogya Setu…

Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand passes away…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification