Anurag Kashyap chooses not to reveal the dates of his trip to Sri Lanka to avoid manipulation

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anurag Kashyap was recently accused of rape by Payal Ghosh. After his extensive questioning at the Versova police station, Anurag Kashyap has denied all the allegations of sexual assault on him. His lawyer has also released a statement regarding the same. While the actresses who have worked with Anurag Kashyap before or are his close friends have supported him in this, Payal Ghosh does not remember the date of the incident.

During the questioning, Anurag Kashyap chose not to reveal the dates of his trip to Sri Lanka since she does not remember the date, a police officer reportedly informed a tabloid. He says that they could be easily used to manipulate accordingly and there’s a chance that the dates given by Payal Ghosh would be those where he was not present in India. Anurag Kashyap has not submitted the details of his trip to abroad.

While the case is being closely investigated, the driver that drove the actress to Anurag Kashyap’s house and her manager have been questioned.

Also Read: “Anurag Kashyap did not trick me into doing the nude scene” – says Jatin Sarna enraged by the distorted reports doing the rounds

