Bastar: The Naxal Story creates a stir! The film's portrayal of Naxalite violence and alleged defamatory dialogues spark controversy.

BREAKING! Bastar: The Naxal Story faces scrutiny: Screenings cancelled, Adah Sharma to be summoned to court

Adah Sharma's latest film, Bastar: The Naxal Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, has sparked controversy following its release today. Inspired by real-life events surrounding the Naxalite movement in Chhattisgarh, the film depicts the violence of the insurgency.

Reports suggest that screenings of the movie are being cancelled in Karnataka and other Indian states. Additionally, discussions regarding a potential court summons for Adah Sharma and a ban on the film's theatrical run are circulating.

The two-hour-four-minute movie has reportedly drawn criticism for specific dialogues that some viewers find defamatory. Details about the allegedly defamatory content and the targeted politicians remain unclear.

We'll be keeping a close eye on this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

