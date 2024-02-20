It was Bollywood Hungama that first reported the news that Kiara Advani would be cast alongside Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3. Now, actress Kiara Advani has officially been announced as the leading lady in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated film, Don 3, joining Ranveer Singh in the popular franchise. This marks the first collaboration between Kiara and Ranveer, igniting immense excitement among fans.

CONFIRMED! Kiara Advani joins Ranveer Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3

Farhan Akhtar, the director of the film, took to social media to officially welcome Kiara Advani on board the project. The announcement was accompanied by a video shared Instagram. Sharing the post, he wrote in caption, “Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani #Don3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Earlier, a source told Bollywood Hungama, “Director Farhan Akhtar felt that Kiara fits the bill perfectly. Moreover, she has never been paired with lead actor Ranveer Singh before. Kiara, too, is excited to be a part of an exciting action franchise. She is looking forward to playing the stylish part and also collaborating with Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh.”

Interestingly, Kiara Advani will also be seen in another action-packed film, War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The source said, “Until now, Kiara has proved her worth in romantic, intense and comic roles. With Don 3 and War 2, she’ll make a mark in the action genre and thus, emerge as an all rounder actress.”

Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment Don 3 is poised to deliver another adrenaline-fueled cinematic adventure, characterized by its gripping narrative and high-octane action sequences. The film is set to captivate audiences with its storyline and performances.

Also Read: SCOOP: Kiara Advani bags Ranveer Singh-starrer Don 3; official announcement tomorrow

More Pages: Don 3 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.