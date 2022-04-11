comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.04.2022 | 1:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
RRR Attack – Part I Dasvi The Kashmir Files K.G.F – Chapter 2 Bachchhan Paandey
follow us on

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor to play a therapist in Luv Ranjan’s next co-starring Shraddha Kapoor?  

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Ranbir Kapoor will be sharing screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan's upcoming directorial. The film that went on floors in 2020 has been in the making for over a year. The schedule and release date of the film has been delayed multiple times owing to the pandemic. A large portion of the film has been shot in Delhi. Now, Bollywood Hungama has learned that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of a therapist in the film.

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor to play a therapist in Luv Ranjan's next co-starring Shraddha Kapoor?  

SCOOP: Ranbir Kapoor to play a therapist in Luv Ranjan’s next co-starring Shraddha Kapoor?  

A source informed Bollywood Hungama, "Luv Ranjan's directorial marks many firsts for Ranbir Kapoor. This is the first time that the actor is working with Luv who has films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety to his credit. This is also the first time that Shraddha and Ranbir will be seen together in a film. Another first for Ranbir is the character he is playing. He will be playing the role of a therapist who specialized in solving relationship problems of people."

Produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by Bhushan Kumar, the untitled next starring Ranbir and Shraddha will also feature Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor. The romantic comedy will see Boney and Dimple play Ranbir’s parents in the film. The film will be released in theatres on March 23, 2023.

ALSO READ: Ahead of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding, lights go up at the Kapoor family’s Krishna Raj bungalow

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Pratik Gandhi and Patralekhaa to essay the…

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to relocate to Mumbai?

Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer…

Anushka Sharma to shoot at 4 top cricket…

Shiv Subramaniam, Parinda screenwriter and…

Ayesha Takia’s husband Farhan Azmi claims he…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification