Brie Larson has officially joined the ensemble cast of the Fast & Furious franchise. The Captain Marvel star has been cast in the upcoming 10th installment of the Fast & Furious franchise. Vin Diesel welcomed his fellow MCU star through a sweet social media post.

Vin Diesel welcomes fellow MCU star Brie Larson to the Fast & Furious 10 family

Vin Diesel shared a selfie with Larson smiling on his Instagram handle announced the casting news Saturday. “Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self 'That's captain Marvel,'” he began his caption. “Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don't see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10.”

“You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology,” Diesel added. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

Sharing the same photo of her with Diesel on her Instagram, Larson celebrated the news of her casting on Sunday. “Excited doesn't even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family,” the Oscar-winning actor wrote in the caption. “Thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel. Can't wait to share more (when I can).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson)

Brie Larson joins previously announced Jason Momoa - who is set to play the villain - Daniela Melchior, F9 star Cardi B and the original ensemble in the untitled 10th installment, which is set to premiere April 7, 2023. Justin Lin will direct the final two films after it was announced that the franchise will end with the 11th installment with Chris Morgan attached to pen the penultimate film.

