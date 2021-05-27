Wake Up Sid (2009) released almost 12 years back but is fondly remembered even today for the performances, light-hearted narrative, concept and of course, the supreme direction by Ayan Mukherji. He handled it so beautifully that it was difficult to believe that it was helmed by a debutant. 4 years ago, he was back with Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013). Wake Up Sid was more of a multiplex hit but Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani emerged as a pan-India blockbuster.

Ayan Mukerji then began work on the ambitious flick, Brahmastra. He once again got on board with Ranbir Kapoor, who acted in both Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He was joined by Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia, and also Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. Yesterday, Bollywood Hungama had reported that this VFX-heavy film’s promotional campaign is slowly taking shape. The makers have got multiple teaser cuts and motion posters passed from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), not just in Hindi but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Bengali.

Interestingly, as per the information on CBFC website, three production houses have been listed as the producers of Brahmastra – Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios and Starlight Pictures. While it was known that Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios are producing the film, the mention of Starlight Pictures was a surprise for many in the industry and trade.

Bollywood Hungama has found that Starlight Pictures is co-owned by none other than Ayan Mukerji. In other words, Ayan Mukerji is now not just the writer and director but also the co-producer of Brahmastra. Interestingly, Starlight Pictures was registered only recently, on February 1, 2021. Ayan has been listed as the company’s managing director while his father Deb Mukerji, cousin sister Sreeti Mukerji, and Niharika Bijli of the Bijli family of PVR are the rest of the directors.

A trade expert remarks, “This is not the first time that a Dharma protégé has turned producer. But in the past, people like Nikkhil Advani usually moved away from Dharma and then produced their films. Shashank Khaitan, meanwhile, has been credited as a producer but for films made under the Dharma banner. Brahmastra is the first film where a separate banner has been floated by a Dharma director and it has been credited along with Dharma Productions.”

