Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor – Alia Bhatt to shoot in Varanasi (All details out)

Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus, larger than life film Brahmastra is in his last leg of shooting and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to present it in a grand way. After its schedules in Tel Aviv, Bulgaria and Mumbai, it is all set to be shot in the ancient city of Varanasi. Ranbir and Alia will go to the town of Benaras by the end of this month to start shooting. The production unit is already stationed at the key spots to prepare for this massive schedule.

It is going to be a 20 day schedule and most portions will be shot in Ramnagar Fort and parts of it inside Chet Singh Fort in Varanasi. Ayan went all out on social media and announced this shoot with a caption, “Varanasi my attempt with the Brahmastra trilogy to feature different places of India, an attempt to capture its infinite beauty #thesearchforbrahmastra.”

The movie has Ranbir Kapoor immortalizing the role of Shiva and Alia Bhatt will play Isha, his female lead. Mouni, Roy, Amitabh Bachchan are set to essay important roles in the movie.

Brahmastra was supposed to release on Christmas this year but has been pushed to Summer 2020. There will be major VFX work done for this magnum opus.

