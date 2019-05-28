EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the new faces of Flipkart!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. The movie is a mythological sci-fi film on the lines of a superhero film. The two have been working endlessly on the project since over a year now and we can’t wait to see these two love birds on silver screen. Ayan Mukerji, who recently joined social media, has been gracing us with some behind-the-scenes pictures of the film.

Alia even went on to say that Brahmastra can put Indian superhero films on an international level and honestly, it has only been raising our anticipation. Now, our sources have informed us that this power couple of the industry is all set to be the face of an e-commerce website, Flipkart. The name in itself is a huge deal and we are thrilled to see these two in their commercials. Take a look at their poster, and we are certain that it is going to make you very happy.

Want to keep up with celebrity fashion? Shop at Alia’s favourite shopping destination- Flipkart Fashion, #IndiaKaFashionCapital and find #SomethingNewEveryday! pic.twitter.com/KNgN9rigWR — Flipkart (@Flipkart) May 27, 2019

Brahamastra is slated to release in summer 2020, postponed from the initial Christmas release this year, due to technical delays. Ayan put out a statement saying that their VFX artists needed more time to make Isha and Shiva’s journey come to life than expected and has promised to make it worth our wait.