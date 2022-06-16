Ayan Mukerji’s ambitious Brahmastra just got bigger. This writer finally confirms what netizens have been whispering amongst themselves ever since the trailer went viral. Was that Shah Rukh Khan they spotted in the trailer?

Brahmastra: Like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to feature in a cameo

Finally, it can be confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan indeed has a cameo in the film. While I have been requested to not reveal details of SRK’s part, I can say this much: SRK comes at a crucial point in the film. It is a brief but very powerful cameo.

This is not the first time that Shah Rukh will be seen in a cameo part in Karan Johar production with Ranbir Kapoor. SRK also had a cameo in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where he shared screen space with Ranbir and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

That is not all. Deepika Padukone who recently got a lot of critical acclaim for her part as a very confused woman in the Karan Johar production of Gehraiyaan will be seen playing a cameo role in Brahmastra where she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time since Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ayan mukerji’s last directorial in 2013.

Also Read: Brahmastra Trailer: From Anushka Sharma to Ranveer Singh, here is how Bollywood celebrities reacted to it

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.