Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King set to star in Netflix romantic comedy

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Academy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King are all set to come together for a Netflix romantic comedy. The announcement was made on Tuesday.

The logline reads, "A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie  star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."

Produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, it is written by Carrie Solomon and Richard LaGravenese. Richard LaGravenese, who has directed Behind The Candelabra, PS I Love You, The Last Five Years, Freedom Writers, is on board to direct the project.

ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2022 Winners: Andrew Garfield, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Strong, Succession win big

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

