Academy Award-winning actor Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King are all set to come together for a Netflix romantic comedy. The announcement was made on Tuesday.

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King set to star in Netflix romantic comedy

The logline reads, "A surprising romance kicks off comic consequences for a young woman, her mother and her movie star boss as they face the complications of love, sex, and identity."

Produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Alyssa Altman for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films, it is written by Carrie Solomon and Richard LaGravenese. Richard LaGravenese, who has directed Behind The Candelabra, PS I Love You, The Last Five Years, Freedom Writers, is on board to direct the project.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.