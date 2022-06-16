comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 16.06.2022 | 10:45 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, James Marsden among others set to star in Jerry Seinfeld Netflix directorial Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jerry Seinfeld has roped in an A-list ensemble for his directorial Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, set at Netflix. It is a film about the creation of the breakfast treat. Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Sarah Cooper have joined the cast of the Netflix comedy feature.

Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, James Marsden among others set to star in Jerry Seinfeld Netflix directorial Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Melissa McCarthy, Hugh Grant, James Marsden among others set to star in Jerry Seinfeld Netflix directorial Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

Set in Michigan, 1963, the logline reads, "Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars writer/director Jerry Seinfeld."

Helmed by Jerry Seinfeld, the film will be produced by Jerry Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, Beau Bauman with Jerry on board to write along with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin & Barry Marder. The production is expected to begin sometime in 2022.

ALSO READ: Westworld: James Marsden confirmed to return to the HBO series for season 4; new poster unveiled

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Here is how Alia Bhatt caught up with the…

BREAKING: Brahmastra's trailer to be…

Sunir Kheterpal gets Taapsee Pannu and Rakul…

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: Amber Heard…

Kim Kardashian accused of damaging iconic…

Team of Lagaan to re-unite at Aamir Khan’s…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification