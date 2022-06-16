Jerry Seinfeld has roped in an A-list ensemble for his directorial Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, set at Netflix. It is a film about the creation of the breakfast treat. Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, Sarah Cooper have joined the cast of the Netflix comedy feature.

Set in Michigan, 1963, the logline reads, "Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars writer/director Jerry Seinfeld."

Helmed by Jerry Seinfeld, the film will be produced by Jerry Seinfeld, Spike Feresten, Beau Bauman with Jerry on board to write along with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin & Barry Marder. The production is expected to begin sometime in 2022.

