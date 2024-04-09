Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood will be aiding free IAS (Indian Administrative Service) coaching scholarships to the underprivileged. He has also announced that the registrations to receive free IAS coaching under his initiative ‘Sambhavam’ 2024 have begun. The initiative, which marks a collaboration between ‘Sood Charity Foundation’ and DIYA Delhi, aims at providing free IAS coaching scholarships to those who do not have enough funds to achieve the dream of becoming IAS officers. Not only this, but it also provides personality development coaching to the IAS aspirants. As of now, more than 7000 students have benefitted from this programme.

Sonu Sood aids free IAS coaching scholarships to the underprivileged, says, “IAS ban, desh bana”

In a recent video, the hero of the masses Sonu Sood urged all to join the coaching, and aid to the country’s development. Sood said the initiative’s tagline “IAS ban, desh bana” emphasizes on not only helping people to achieve their dream of becoming IAS officers, but also invoking the feeling of patriotism in them. As soon as the actor announced the registration, several users praised Sood for this initiative. One user commented, “Sir Movie me aap villain hai lekin real life ke aap hero ho”, while another wrote, “Sonu sir Ek hi dil h kitni baar jitoge jii.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sood Charity Foundation (@sood_charity_foundation)

On the work front, Sonu is gearing up for the release of his upcoming cybercrime thriller Fateh, which also marks his debut directorial venture. With Fateh, Sood promises to deliver a Hollywood-level actioner, which is slated to release soon.

Also Read: Sonu Sood SLAMS fans booing Hardik Pandya during IPL matches: “They are our heroes”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.