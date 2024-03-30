It is being said that the producer almost had a fallout with his own brother after a new cast was brought on board for the sequel.

No Entry sequel, which has been doing the rounds for almost a decade now, is expected to have caused a rift between the Kapoor brothers. While the original, produced by Boney Kapoor, featured Anil Kapoor as one of the leading men along with Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan, the upcoming second installment is expected to have a completely new cast of Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan. The producer confessed that Anil was quite upset when his name was not added to star-cast.

Boney Kapoor reveals ‘having a fight’ with Anil Kapoor over No Entry Sequel

In a recent interaction with Zoom, Boney Kapoor opened up about how he wanted to give the news to Anil Kapoor, but the news was leaked in the media, which resulted in the latter being angry with his elder brother. “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did,” he told the channel. However, he hopes that all will be fine soon. “In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let’s see,” he added.

On the other hand, he elaborated on the reason behind bringing the new cast on board, “Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting.”

For the unversed, the 2005 romantic comedy featured Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitly, and Bipasha Basu as the leading ladies. It is yet to be seen who will be seen as the leading ladies in the upcoming sequel. If reports are to be believed, once the casting is locked, the film is slated to go on floors by the end of this year.

