comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 30.03.2024 | 2:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Boney Kapoor reveals ‘having a fight’ with Anil Kapoor over No Entry Sequel

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Boney Kapoor reveals ‘having a fight’ with Anil Kapoor over No Entry Sequel

en Bollywood News Boney Kapoor reveals ‘having a fight’ with Anil Kapoor over No Entry Sequel

It is being said that the producer almost had a fallout with his own brother after a new cast was brought on board for the sequel.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

No Entry sequel, which has been doing the rounds for almost a decade now, is expected to have caused a rift between the Kapoor brothers. While the original, produced by Boney Kapoor, featured Anil Kapoor as one of the leading men along with Salman Khan and Fardeen Khan, the upcoming second installment is expected to have a completely new cast of Arjun Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Varun Dhawan. The producer confessed that Anil was quite upset when his name was not added to star-cast.

Boney Kapoor reveals ‘having a fight’ with Anil Kapoor over No Entry Sequel

Boney Kapoor reveals ‘having a fight’ with Anil Kapoor over No Entry Sequel

In a recent interaction with Zoom, Boney Kapoor opened up about how he wanted to give the news to Anil Kapoor, but the news was leaked in the media, which resulted in the latter being angry with his elder brother. “Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space. I wanted to explain why I did what I did,” he told the channel. However, he hopes that all will be fine soon. “In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let’s see,” he added.

On the other hand, he elaborated on the reason behind bringing the new cast on board, “Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today’s time. That’s why I did this casting.”

For the unversed, the 2005 romantic comedy featured Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, Celina Jaitly, and Bipasha Basu as the leading ladies. It is yet to be seen who will be seen as the leading ladies in the upcoming sequel. If reports are to be believed, once the casting is locked, the film is slated to go on floors by the end of this year.

Also Read: Boney Kapoor meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath to advance Film City plans in Noida

More Pages: No Entry Sequel Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mirzapur producer Ritesh Sidhwani teases…

Sakshi Tanwar BREAKS SILENCE on reports of…

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth announce…

Kangana Ranaut speaks on calling Urmila…

Jawan actors Shah Rukh Khan and Sanya…

Nitesh Tiwari ropes THIS Dangal actress to…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification