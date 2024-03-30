Known for his action-packed ventures, Siddharth Anand who has directed War and Pathaan from the ambitious spyverse of YRF will not be directing the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer sequel Pathaan 2, reports have revealed. Sources have informed that filmmaker-producer Aditya Chopra, who is the mastermind behind the YRF spyverse, is keen on having other directors on board and doesn’t desire to repeat directors for the franchise. It seems that he wants multiple filmmakers to bring fresh perspective to characters who are part of this spy universe.

Siddharth Anand to not be a part of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan 2, reveal reports

In a report published by Peeping Moon, sources have confirmed these details further asserting that Pathaan 2 is indeed on the cards and that the work on the action entertainer has already kicked off. The source was quoted saying, “Aditya Chopra is strategically choosing the directors for each YRF spy universe film and has never repeated directors for its sequel movies, as is evident from the Tiger and War sequels. The tradition continues with Pathaan 2 as well, with Siddharth Anand stepping aside for a new director to offer a fresh perspective to Shah Rukh’s swashbuckling spy character. While the director for the sequel hasn't been finalized, plans are underway to take the project on the floor by the end of this year.”

For the unversed, Ek Tha Tiger in 2012 was directed by Kabir Khan, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017 by Ali Abbas Zafar. Tiger 3 in 2023 was helmed by Maneesh Sharma whereas War 2 will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. Apart from the Tiger and War franchises, YRF is also producing a female-centric spy thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the lead, which will be directed by Shiv Rawail. On the other hand, there were reports about a film featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan battling it out in their respective spy avatars in Tiger vs Pathaan. It is yet to be seen if Siddharth Anand will be a part of this highly-anticipated action extravaganza, which is also a part of this spyverse.

