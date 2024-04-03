Readers would be aware that Boney Kapoor recently announced the casting of the highly-anticipated No Entry 2 which has been on the cards for quite some time now. However, the sequel is expected to feature a new star cast which includes Diljit Dosanjh, Arjun Kapoor, and Varun Dhawan. During an interaction, Boney not only opened up about his decision of having a new star for the second instalment but also revealed the reaction Anil Kapoor had over this decision.

Boney Kapoor breaks silence over rumoured feud with Anil Kapoor; says, “I’m shocked that the press made an issue out of it”

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor had mentioned that Anil Kapoor “is angry” with him for not casting the star in the sequel of No Entry 2. However, the filmmaker clarified his comment insisting that it was taken out of context. “I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very light-hearted and not a very successful attempt on humour when I said ‘Anil is angry with me’. The fact is the film I am proposing to make doesn’t have either Salman (Khan) or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them I decided to make the sequel with a younger generation,” Kapoor shared.

He added, “To think that either of them can be upset with me because they are not a part of the sequel of ‘No Entry’ is an idea totally absurd and ridiculous. No Entry sequel may have needed them but they don't need the sequel. This comment has clearly been said only in humour.”

Boney said that Anil “is a busy star”, who is at “one of the highest peaks of his career”. “I know that for the next two years Anil has no dates available at all. Nevertheless, since my remark has been given a serious interpretation, I must clarify that not for a moment I meant it in earnestness; and if any distorted version of this innocuous remark has reached Anil which may have upset him, I’ll speak to my brother and clarify it. Both of us have grown together in the film industry, been there for each other in every crucial moment and this will never change,” he concluded.

On the work front, Anil Kapoor will be seen in his upcoming film Subedaar, directed by Suresh Triveni.

Also Read: “Salman Khan gave Arjun Kapoor his best,” says Boney Kapoor; speaks on their “Strained” bond

More Pages: No Entry Sequel Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.