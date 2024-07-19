A recent interview of a wedding photo and videographer Vishal Punjabi, who goes by the name of Wedding Filmer, have gone viral on many platforms. While in the interview he gave influencer and YouTuber DJ Simz, they discussed his journey of becoming one of the most popular wedding videographers who has filmed several high-profile Bollywood weddings, he made a shocking revelation about a certain wedding he shot for and how the husband, who is supposedly a ‘big Bollywood star’ ended up cheating on his wife.

In the interview, as the host asked Vishal Punjabi if he is come across any weddings which has ended in a divorce soon, the ‘Wedding Filmer’ recalled a controversial wedding where the husband cheated on his wife two months after the wedding. “That happened with a celebrity. Two months after their wedding, he was cheating on her. He was caught red-handed with this Bollywood actress in his makeup van, on a Bollywood set. His wife walks in and catches him naked, and says, ‘I don’t want your wedding film’.”

In the same interaction, he also confessed that he was never paid for it and was in a pickle wondering what to do of the video footage. “I’m calling the groom, he’s not picking up. I’m calling up the bride, she’s like, ‘Don’t talk to me, I don’t want the wedding film!’ So then, I call up his manager, and he’s like, ‘Bro, man, it’s not happening, we don’t want the film’. I was like, ‘What do I do? Do I sell it to Netflix?'” He continued, “Back then, I used to have a contract that said 50% before and 50% after I give you the film. After this incident, I was like, ‘This is about the heart, marriage, life and fam, and I’m going to charge you a 100% before I come.”

While he refrained from taking names, he looked into the camera and said, “You know who you are” and also mentioned about how the groom showcased fake emotions for his ladylove on camera. “In the film, the groom is crying, saying, ‘I love you, baby’. You know they’re fake crocodile tears. He’s a big Bollywood actor. Can’t take names, but damn… The value I have of that footage is worth millions. It’s a comedy film. I could sell it and make s**tloads of money,” he added.

For the unversed, Vishal Punjabi gained fame for shooting the wedding video of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in Italy but prior to it he also shot the serene wedding of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover in Mumbai. Followed by that, he also shot the wedding ceremonies of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone which was unveiled in the last season of Koffee With Karan, along with capturing the moments of celebrities like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, among others.

