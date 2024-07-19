Diljit Dosanjh himself has not yet addressed the controversy. The Dil-Luminati Tour, which kicked off in Vancouver in April, concluded its North American leg in Toronto on July 13.

Diljit Dosanjh's recent Dil-Luminati Tour across North America has been a resounding success, but it's now facing allegations of unpaid background dancers. LA-based entrepreneur Rajat Batta, who reportedly owns dance schools, took to social media to criticize the ‘Lover’ singer. Despite his admiration for Dosanjh, Batta expressed disappointment that the background dancers were allegedly expected to perform for free.

Diljit Dosanjh mired in controversy, dancers at odds over non-payment of dues

“Desi Dancers are still undervalued as an industry,” Batta stated on Instagram. “All of the Desi Dancers in Diljit's Diluminati Tour were not paid, and just expected to perform for free.”

He further emphasized, “It's disheartening to see an artist of this calibre cut corners by exploiting the Desi Dancer industry and perpetuate that culture. Diljit, we celebrate your success, but your dancers deserve to be paid and included in the production budget.”

However, a contrasting perspective emerged from Diljit Dosanjh's Bhangra team. They responded to the allegations, clarifying that their participation wasn't driven by financial gain but by a sense of cultural pride.

In a statement signed by All The Bhangra Teams & Captains, they described the opportunity as "priceless" and a chance to showcase “Punjabi culture on a global stage.” They emphasized, “Each performance is a tribute to our heritage, preserving the pure folk bhangra traditions we hold dear. Sharing our art form on such a prestigious platform is an invaluable reward in itself.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Batta (@rajat_rocky_batta)

The Bhangra team even implored Batta to refrain from speaking on their behalf if he lacked full understanding of the situation. Their statement concluded, “While we appreciate the concern, we do not wish to be represented by voices who don't understand our relationship, our motivations, sacrifices, and the immense value we place on such experiences. We are proud of our participation and the new avenues it has opened for the Punjabi community. Do not try to break our bond. We stand united.”

The contrasting statements highlight a complex issue. While some dancers may prioritize exposure and cultural representation over immediate payment, others might view fair compensation as essential. The incident underscores the need for clear communication and established payment structures within the Desi entertainment industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ???????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@_preetchahal_)

Diljit Dosanjh himself has not yet addressed the controversy. The Dil-Luminati Tour, which kicked off in Vancouver in April, concluded its North American leg in Toronto on July 13.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.