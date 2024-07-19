comscore
Krishan Kumar's 20-year-old daughter Tishaa Kumar passes away after a long battle with cancer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Krishan Kumar’s 20-year-old daughter Tishaa Kumar passes away after a long battle with cancer

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Tishaa Kumar, the daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar of T-Series and cousin of Bhushan Kumar, passed away yesterday, that is, July 18. She was 20 years old and was less than two months away from her 21st birthday.

At present, not much is known about this shocking, tragic development. But as per sources, Tishaa Kumar was suffering from cancer for a few years. The sources further mentioned that she was in Germany undergoing treatment and that’s where she breathed her last.

Tishaa Kumar was born on September 6, 2003, to Krishan Kumar and Tanya Singh, the daughter of composer Ajit Singh and sister of actress Nattasha Singh. Very little information is available on Tishaa. However, she was often spotted at the screenings of the films made by T-Series. One of her last public appearances was on November 30, 2023, when she was seen at the premiere of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. She posed for the paparazzi at this event solo and also with Krishan Kumar.

Bollywood Hungama sends out our heartfelt condolences to Tishaa Kumar’s family and we pray that her soul rests in peace.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

