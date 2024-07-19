Kapoor takes on the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer. The leading lady Pooja Hegde steps in as a journalist.

Shahid Kapoor gears up for action in Roy Kapur Films’ Deva; set to release in theatres on February 14, 2025, FIRST LOOK OUT

Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films are bringing the heat to Valentine's Day 2025 with the high-octane thriller Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor. Directed by the acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, Deva promises to be an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride packed with action, suspense, and drama.

Kapoor takes on the role of a brilliant but defiant police officer, a character sure to showcase his captivating on-screen presence. The leading lady Pooja Hegde steps in as a journalist.

Deva is not your typical love story for Valentine's Day. Instead, it offers a unique blend of action, drama, and romance, perfect for those seeking an alternative to the usual rom-coms. Whether you're a die-hard Shahid Kapoor fan or simply craving a thrilling cinematic experience, "Deva" is sure to be a must-watch on February 14, 2025.

