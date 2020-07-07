Bollywood Hungama

SCOOP: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s Coolie No.1 set for a THEATRICAL release on New Year

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Last week, the streaming platform, Disney+ Hotstar took the Film Industry by storm by announcing seven direct-to-digital releases – Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj, Big Bull, Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase. The theatrical sector was vocal in expressing their displeasure over this move of the top stars of the industry. Soon after, they got some hope when Reliance Entertainment confirmed that their two films, Sooryavanshi and 83 will hit the big screen on Diwali and Christmas respectively. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively got another good news for the industry. The big budget comic caper, David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan is also holding back on a theatrical release.

“The makers had multiple meetings over the last few weeks and everyone unanimously felt that David Dhawan’s 45th directorial should arrive on the big screen. In tough times like this, comedy is something that will bring the audience to the cinema hall and make them forget all the grief. It’s a family entertainer warrants community viewing,” revealed a source close to the development. There were multiple release dates in contention for them, but they finally decided on a Holiday release on January 1. “The idea is to bring in the New Year with laughter. Varun’s Mr. Lele, which has been shelved, was initially eyeing the New Year release, and now that slot will be taken over by Coolie No. 1. That’s the target for now, however it all depends on the on-ground scenario. Even though Sooryavanshi and 83 have announced their release dates, there lies a strong possibility of a delay in both the films if the cases keep on increasing. It’s all tentative for now,” the source informed, adding further that a theatrical release is however confirmed for the film at this point of time.

“They were flooded with offers from OTT platforms, including Hotstar and Amazon. But David Dhawan is a believer of big screen entertainment, and put his foot down. He has the final call on every decision related to the film, and the team also were on the same page of releasing it in theatres.” Coolie No. 1 is the official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s cult comedy of the same name and also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffery and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

