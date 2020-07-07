Bollywood Hungama

The Khurrana’s buys a plush house in Panchkula in Chandigarh

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

dir="auto">The Khurrana family - parents P. Khurrana and Poonam, Ayushmann and his wife Tahira and Aparshakti and his wife Akriti,  bought a family home in Panchkula, a satellite town of Chandigarh.

dir="auto">
dir="auto">The Khurrana’s buys a plush house in Panchkula
dir="auto">
dir="auto">“The Khurrana’s have got a family home! The entire family decided to buy this new home in which the entire Khurrana family can now stay together. We are looking forward to making new and beautiful memories in our new address” reveals the talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana.
dir="auto">
dir="auto">A source from Chandigarh says, “The family was looking for a spacious home where the entire Khurrana family could stay together. The two sons Ayushmann and Aparshakti are now married plus Ayushmann and Tahira have two kids now...so, it was only logical for the family to invest in getting something bigger. They have just bought this property and it will take some time before they can move into it.” Ayushmann was spotted at the registration office yesterday and the news of the actor being present spread quickly and a lot of his fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.
On the work front, Ayshmann Khurrana is riding on back to back eight hits in a row and his brother is also the talk of Bollywood with his power-packed performances. Both brother Ayushmann and Aparshakti and their respective wives decided to visit the parents to spend quality time with them. This also gave them the opportunity to also finish all legal formalities for the house. 

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

