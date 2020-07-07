The Khurrana’s buys a plush house in Panchkula in Chandigarh Bollywood News



dir="auto">The Khurrana family - parents P. Khurrana and Poonam, Ayushmann and his wife Tahira and Aparshakti and his wife Akriti, bought a family home in Panchkula, a satellite town of Chandigarh. dir="auto"> dir="auto"> dir="auto"> dir="auto">

dir="auto">A source from Chandigarh says, “The family was looking for a spacious home where the entire Khurrana family could stay together. The two sons Ayushmann and Aparshakti are now married plus Ayushmann and Tahira have two kids now...so, it was only logical for the family to invest in getting something bigger. They have just bought this property and it will take some time before they can move into it.” Ayushmann was spotted at the registration office yesterday and the news of the actor being present spread quickly and a lot of his fans gathered outside to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.