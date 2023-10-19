Netflix and Zoya Akhtar have come together to recreate the world of The Archies comics with their upcoming release.

The Archies is already receiving a lot of love considering that the film marks the debut of much talked about star kids Suhana Khana - daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Khushi Kapoor – daughter of late Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, as well as Agastya Nanda – grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan along with an ensemble cast of Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. While the promotions have already kicked off with much grandeur and the teaser receiving a lot of appreciation from the newer generation, the team has now come together to launch their first song together, titled ‘Suno’ exclusively on Bollywood Hungama.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: The Archies EXCLUSIVELY launch ‘Suno’ with Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and the rest of the team

In the past, while the entire cast came together for performing on a portion of the song ‘Suno’ during the popular Tudum event in Brazil, the cast has come together once again for the exclusive song launch. The exclusive video of the song was launched at Bollywood Hungama. Speaking at the launch, Zoya Akhtar said, “This song is the introduction to the world and characters. It is the first song and done by Ankur Tiwari and the song is a reminiscent of the rock and roll era. The song captures a sense of idealism, rebelism, and ‘we can capture the world’ vibe.” Coming to the video, it portrays the era very well with polka dots inspired fashion as it gives a sneak peek into the different characters of the song.

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is produced by Tiger Baby Productions. The film is inspired by the comic series by the same name, and it is slated for a digital release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

