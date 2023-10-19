OTT India Fest, an exciting 2-day event, was initiated by Bollywood Hungama, India's premier entertainment platform, in Mumbai. The festival boasted a diverse schedule comprising panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, and an award ceremony celebrating talents in the OTT entertainment sector. The festival's first day commenced with an insightful panel discussion centred on the ever-expanding OTT landscape in India, where industry leaders and decision-makers shared their expertise and insights. In a candid conversation, renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared his insights on three exceptional actors in the Indian film industry, Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and the late Irrfan Khan.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Mukesh Chhabra shares insights on Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and late Irrfan Khan’s approach to acting; says, “Teeno actors acting se bohot pyaar karte hain”

Mukesh Chhabra, himself a prominent figure in the world of casting, shed light on the unique approaches these actors brought to their craft and their deep love for acting. He said, “Teeno actors acting se bohot pyaar karte hai. Apne se zyada acting se pyaar karte hai.”

Discussing Manoj Bajpayee, Chhabra revealed the actor's innate drive to compete with himself. Manoj Bajpayee constantly sought to challenge his own abilities and set new benchmarks in his performances. He stated, “Manoj bhai liked to compete with his own self.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, on the other hand, possesses a distinct trait when it comes to selecting film roles. According to Chhabra, Nawazuddin has a knack for choosing projects that showcase his acting prowess. Mukesh said, “Nawaz bhai ka ye hota hai ki main kis tarah ki films ko chunu ki log mujhe ye na bole ki me side role karta hu.”

Lastly, Mukesh Chhabra paid tribute to the late Irrfan Khan, who he referred to as a “complete star actor.” Irrfan's quality, as Chhabra explained, was his exceptional ability to perceive and approach a scene in a manner that set him apart from normal actors. He said, “Irrfan bhai is a complete star actor. Unki ki quality thi ki wo kis tarah se scene ko dekhte the sochte the, koi normal actor waisa nahi sochega, unka hamesha se ek take alag hi hota tha.”

