We can't keep calm as Bollywood Hungama’s OTT India Fest kicked off recently! Let us tell you, it was a spectacular night! Among many A-listers on a star-studded night, singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar also marked themselves present. The talented singers gave an electrifying performance at the event.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar give a heartwarming performance; sing ‘Chaleya,’ ‘What Jhumka’ and more

Renowned for their musical talent, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar have been impressing audiences nationwide. The playlist featured their chart-topping tracks, including ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din’, ‘Pehli Baar’ (from the movie Dil Dhadakne Do), ‘What Jhumka’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, ‘Chaleya’ from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and ‘Maafiyaan’. Each song resonated with the audience, which passionately sang along, making the night a delightful sing-along affair.

The unforgettable performance by SuPra left a lasting impression on the attendees at the event. As they continue to capture hearts with their captivating melodies and charming camaraderie, we eagerly anticipate their next performance destination.

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, held on the 18th & 19th of October 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai were Presented by Sonata Poze, powered by TVS Jupiter and Kheloyar, Driven-by JK Tyre Blaze Rydr, alongside Matchmaking partner Bharat Matrimony, Stylish Audio partner Skullcandy, Banking partner Bank of Baroda, Healthcare partner Fujifilm Healthcare, True Chocolate partner Smoor, Astrology partner Astroyogi, Wellness Partner HCG hospitals, Cricketing Partner Metashot in association with Festival partners Satvik, Snacking partner Special Choice, Outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media, Radio partner Radio City, and celebration partners Johnnie Walker and Heineken Silver.

Also Read: Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar mesmerise the crowd at Bhubaneswar Food Festival

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.