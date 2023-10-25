After going through a phase of struggle, Nawazuddin Siddiqui slowly emerged as one of the iconic actors of Bollywood around a decade ago. He has also proved his mettle even in biopics like Manto and Thackeray. The actor is now all set to play the lead in another biopic. As per exclusive information received by Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin is signed to play the role of the late real-life customs officer Costao Fernandez.

EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui to play customs officer Costao Fernandez in his biopic

This will be the first time in Nawazuddin’s career that he will be playing the role of a customs officer. The official government website about custom officers describes Fernandez as a ‘rare hero.’ The description says, “Shri Costao Fernandes is one of rare heroes of the Department who is remembered for many a life risking events and encounters with criminals and smugglers. He prevented several attempts of smuggling by endangering his own life. Shri Costao Fernandes an avid footballer, joined Goa Customs as a Preventive Officer in year 1979.” The website also mentions that Fernandez died on duty when he had gone to nab a criminal.

One of Nawaz’s upcoming film is Sabbir Khan’s Adbhut. During an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, his co-star from the film Rohan Vinod Mehra said, “The star cast is fantastic. Just a chance to work with Nawaz sir was amazing. That was like dream come true for me. I hope it releases soon. I think they will be releasing it soon. But until then I am just excited for people to also get excited about it.”

