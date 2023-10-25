Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, who has been busy with the shoot for Stree 2, gave herself a huge gift on the special occasion of Dussehra on Tuesday. The actress purchased a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth a whopping Rs. 4 crore.

Shraddha Kapoor buys Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica worth Rs. 4 crore on Dussehra

"Today marks a truly special moment for me! As we prepare to deliver a Huracan Tecnica to the incredibly talented Shraddha Kapoor, I can't help but be filled with emotions while recounting my own journey of building this company over the years. This is an unforgettable first in Mumbai - A Lamborghini sold to a remarkable woman," Shraddha Kapoor’s friend shared a photo on Instagram.

"A supercar is never just a car - it's a symbol of breaking barriers and pursuing your dreams fearlessly. And to be handing over its keys to such a high-achieving woman makes me proud on multiple levels. To every little girl out there, let Shraddha's journey inspire you to reach for the stars," she further said. Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica was launched in India in August 2022.

Shraddha Kapoor responded by saying, “Thank you so much for the kind words. Means a lot coming from the most inspiring BossWoman herself!!! Girl Power all the way.”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor has Stree 2 with Maddock Films. She was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

