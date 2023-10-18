Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Nitesh Tiwari reveals they had a fear before release that Dangal might flop: “Aamir Khan used to joke that ‘Tu apne liye koi alternate career soch le. Main toh logon ko weight loss seekha dunga’!”

Nitesh Tiwari was in his element as he conducted a masterclass on the first day of the Bollywood Hungama’s two day OTT India Fest. He shared fascinating trivia about his films like Chillar Party (2011), Bhoothnath Returns (2014), Dangal (2016), Chhichhore (2019) and also Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017).

About Dangal, he was asked if he wanted to cast Aamir Khan for his stardom or acting abilities. Nitesh Tiwari replied, “I cast Aamir Khan the actor and not Aamir Khan the star. I cast an actor who goes to great lengths to essay roles that he completely believes in. Star power is always an attraction. But I was looking for somebody who was willing to travel the distance which was required for the role of Mahavir Singh Phogat. I knew he would put on weight and go out of his way to learn wrestling.”

He remarked, “There was no way you could call Dangal a commercial film at that point in time.”

Nitesh Tiwari also said, “Star power always helps. I’ll be lying if I deny it. The kind of draw and pull that Aamir sir has at the box office is of course an added advantage.”

He continued, "However, Aamir sir and I never made Dangal assuming that it’ll be such a big commercial success. We made it because we believed in it. In fact, Aamir sir used to joke that ‘Agar film flop hui, toh tu apne liye koi alternate career soch le. Main toh logon ko weight loss seekha dunga’!”

