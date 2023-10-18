Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: “Discussion about box office numbers came in 10-15 years ago. Earlier, who knew what the numbers of Sholay or Hum Aapke Hain Koun were?” – Raj and DK

Raj Nodimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj and DK, have emerged as filmmakers to reckon with. They carved a niche with films like 99 (2009), Shor In The City (2011), Go Goa Gone (2013) and A Gentleman (2017). But in the world of OTT, they amassed a huge fan following thanks to the success of shows like The Family Man, Farzi and Guns & Gulaabs. Hence, they were apt to head the ‘Master Class – The Hit Machine: What’s The Secret Sauce?’ on the first day of the Bollywood Hungama’s two day OTT India Fest.

When Raj and DK were asked if they ever imagined that The Family Man will become so popular, DK said, “Of course we were surprised. We had no idea how it was going to fare. The Amazon team loved it so much that they greenlit season 2. In hindsight that was a bad idea as we were paid the same money. We never asked for more money!”

Raj continued, “We were in the middle of season 2 when season 1 was released. We then realized that season 2 has to match up to season 1.”

Raj and DK were asked how do they determine if their show has become successful. Raj explained, “I am not getting into the numbers that the platform provides or doesn’t provide. Farzi, for example, became the most watched show of all time. Someone put up the metric and that’s how we knew about it. We were like ‘This is so cool’. Beyond that, it is the love that we experience.”

He also said, "Discussion about box office numbers came in 10-15 years ago. Before that, it was all about how much the film is loved or how much the word of mouth has spread. Earlier, who knew what the numbers of Sholay (1975) or Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994) were?”

