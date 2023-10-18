Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Nitesh Tiwari reveals fascinating trivia about Bareilly Ki Barfi: “Originally, the film was set in Goa. The girl was an orphan. She ran a French restaurant”

Nitesh Tiwari was in his element as he conducted a masterclass on the first day of the Bollywood Hungama’s two day OTT India Fest. He shared fascinating trivia about his films like Chillar Party (2011), Bhoothnath Returns (2014), Dangal (2016), Chhichhore (2019) and also Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017).

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Nitesh Tiwari reveals fascinating trivia about Bareilly Ki Barfi: “Originally, the film was set in Goa. The girl was an orphan. She ran a French restaurant”

Bareilly Ki Barfi starred Ayushman Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. It was directed by his wife, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and featured Nitesh Tiwari as a writer.

Nitesh Tiwari surprised the audience as he said, “Originally, Bareilly Ki Barfi was set in Goa. The girl was an orphan. She ran a French restaurant which was handed over to her by her late lieutenant father. The guy didn’t own the printing press. He used to work there. The other guy was a dentist.”

He added, "The gist, however, was the same. The producers were very happy with it. Ashwiny was also happy. Somehow, I kept thinking that it could be better.”

Nitesh Tiwari revealed, “One fine night, I was in an auto after doing the look test for Dangal. Travelling from Goregaon to Chembur takes an hour. This is when I realized, ‘Maybe Goa is not our comfort zone. We have not lived our lives in Goa and hence, we are not able to see our characters. I have lived a lot of my life in Uttar Pradesh. What if we change the setting to UP?’.”

He also said, “I further thought, ‘If she is in UP, she can’t be an orphan.’ It would be difficult for her. Isliye, maa baap aa gaye kahani mein. I realized that baap ko normal job nahin dete. That’s how I decided to show him as a sweet shop owner. Since the story is set in Bareilly and the girl is like barfi, I even got the title – Bareilly Ki Barfi.”

Nitesh Tiwari then stated, “I came home at 12 midnight. I wrote for 2 hours on my laptop of the revised draft.”

He ended the story by saying, “When Ashwiny woke up, I told her ‘Don’t jump but please read these 4 pages’. She found it lovely. Then I went to my producers and told them, ‘Don’t jump but please read these 4 pages’! They also liked it thankfully.”

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, held on the 18th & 19th of October 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai were presented by Sonata Poze, powered by TVS Jupiter and Kheloyar, Driven-by JK Tyre Blaze Rydr, alongside Matchmaking partner Bharat Matrimony, Stylish Audio partner Skullcandy, Banking partner Bank of Baroda, Healthcare partner Fujifilm Healthcare, True Chocolate partner Smoor, Astrology partner Astroyogi, Wellness Partner HCG hospitals, Cricketing Partner Metashot in association with Festival partners Satvik, Snacking partner Special Choice, Outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media, Radio partner Radio City, and celebration partners Johnnie Walker and Heineken Silver.

Also Read: Nitesh Tiwari reveals about the ‘nitpicking’ of Bawaal; says, “People were overtly nitpicking what I would say”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.