Bollywood Hungama, India's leading entertainment portal, has commenced its 2-day OTT India Fest in Mumbai. The event features a diverse lineup of panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, and workshops, as well as an awards ceremony to honour the artists from the OTT entertainment industry. The first day of the event commenced with a panel discussion on India's burgeoning OTT landscape, featuring some of the industry's leading experts and decision-makers.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Karan Johar shares how Shah Rukh Khan is on sets; says, “His mission on set is to make everyone smile”

Notable filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, known for his numerous contributions to Indian cinema, graced the event with his presence. During the discussion, Karan Johar took a moment to reflect on his experiences, particularly highlighting his collaboration with the iconic actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Johar expressed his admiration and fondness for Shah Rukh Khan, a legendary figure in the world of Indian cinema. He described the experience of working with Khan in glowing terms, saying, “Shahrukh Khan is, in my opinions, like the best experience you can have on a film set. Shah Rukh Khan is not just magnetic and charming, not just magnanimous as an artist, but also majestic, but also so human and real.”

He continued to emphasize Khan's remarkable qualities as an actor and individual, adding, “When he's on that set, his mission is to make everyone on that set smile, happy and make the scene happen to its optimum potential. He is the most unselfish actor. He will do for the film, never for him, his character or his personal performance. He will always make sure that the scene more than anything else, he has the largest heart I think there is and when he opens his hands while it's actually his heart opening along with those hands, because he's the most large-hearted man I know.”

Karan Johar's admiration for Shah Rukh Khan extended to his profound influence on the concept of love in Indian cinema. He remarked, “He is the emperor of entertainment and he's also the creation of love in cinema. We know love because of Shah Rukh Khan. If there was another name for love, it would be like, like love you can very well say, ‘I SRK you’ because SRK is love.”

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, held on the 18th & 19th of October 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai were Presented by Sonata Poze, powered by TVS Jupiter and Kheloyar, Driven-by JK Tyre Blaze Rydr, alongside Matchmaking partner Bharat Matrimony, Stylish Audio partner Skullcandy, Banking partner Bank of Baroda, Healthcare partner Fujifilm Healthcare, True Chocolate partner Smoor, Astrology partner Astroyogi, Wellness Partner HCG hospitals, Cricketing Partner Metashot in association with Festival partners Satvik, Snacking partner Special Choice, Outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media, Radio partner Radio City, and celebration partners Johnnie Walker and Heineken Silver.

Also Read: 25 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar was extremely nervous during the preview screening: “I must have visited the toilet 12 times. It was even worse than appearing for my ICSE exams, some years ago”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.