Bollywood Hungama, the prominent entertainment platform in India, has launched its two-day OTT India Fest in Mumbai. The festival included a wide range of activities such as panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, and an award ceremony celebrating talents in the OTT entertainment sector. The inaugural day of the fest began with an insightful panel discussion on the growing OTT landscape in India, involving key experts and influencers from the industry.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Karan Johar shares his experience on dating app Raya; says, “I felt an inferiority being rejected constantly”

At the event, filmmaker Karan Johar shared his own experience with dating platforms for social connection. He disclosed that he had tried using a dating app called Raya, which is known for its exclusive user base, primarily consisting of individuals in the entertainment industry.

During the discussion, when asked if he had ever been on any dating app, Karan Johar said, “No. Well, I did try once on Raya, because I was so told Raya is for like people in the entertainment industry.” However, his experience on the platform didn't turn out as expected.

He continued, “But every time I tick someone, they didn't tick me back or whatever, or didn't respond. I felt multiple rejections and then realized that I thought they thought that I was a fake account. So I was like, I really got rejected and I left that particular dating app. I mean, no offense, I'm sure they do a great job. But like, I felt an inferiority being rejected constantly because I was being quite like lenient also I thought.”

