Bollywood Hungama, India's premier entertainment portal, has set the stage for its grand 'OTT India Fest' in the heart of Mumbai. This two-day extravaganza offers a rich tapestry of activities, including in-depth panel discussions. During one of the panel discussions, actress Mugdha Godse recalled giving insights to the writers of her film Fashion, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest: Mugdha Godse recalls giving insights to writers of Fashion: “They dramatized to make it interesting”

While speaking about the importance of writers, Mugdha asserted, “During Fashion, I sat with the whole team of writers, because I was giving them the insights. I was telling them what actually happens backstage. Of course, they dramatized it. Madhur Bhandarkar made it very interesting. So, we always say fiction and fact. I got to know how they understand the subject and write it. And, that’s how the character has been built.” She further went on to give a shout-out to the writers.

For the unversed, the panel discussion delved into the question of whether language is truly not a barrier on OTT platforms. It assesses the representation of regional films and content in comparison to Hindi content, examining whether quality work from regional cinema is receiving adequate visibility. The panel featured renowned personalities like Adivi Sesh, Mugdha Godse, Nikita Dutta and Priya Banerjee.

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, held on the 18th & 19th of October 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai were Presented by Sonata Poze, powered by TVS Jupiter and Kheloyar, Driven-by JK Tyre Blaze Rydr, alongside Matchmaking partner Bharat Matrimony, Stylish Audio partner Skullcandy, Banking partner Bank of Baroda, Healthcare partner Fujifilm Healthcare, True Chocolate partner Smoor, Astrology partner Astroyogi, Wellness Partner HCG hospitals, Cricketing Partner Metashot in association with Festival partners Satvik, Snacking partner Special Choice, Outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media, Radio partner Radio City, and celebration partners Johnnie Walker and Heineken Silver.

Also Read: Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest: Aditi Rao Hydari says she “Felt stupid” for crying when Sufiyum Sujatayum was released on Prime Video during Lockdown

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.