Bollywood Hungama created a stir in the Indian Film Fraternity on Wednesday evening with its fearless reporting on the Dunki vs Salaar clash. Following our reports, the entire Indian Film Fraternity started to pick up the call on each other to discuss the grave problem of showcasing for Salaar and Dunk in the North Indian Market. While the industry discussed the issues at length, there has been a major relief for Hombale Films and Anil Thadani. A top insider informs that PVR Inox is reconsidering their decision of allotting 100 percent of shows to Dunki at all the single screens owned and managed by them. A trade source informed Bollywood Hungama, "PVR Inox realized their error of judgment and are now looking to rectify their error without hurting any stakeholder. It's a publicly listed company and they don't wish to indulge in any unfair trade practice. Salaar will get what it deserves at the single screens and all the showcasing at PVR Inox through the weekend will be dynamic."

BOLLYWOOD HUNGAMA IMPACT: Salaar set for showcasing in single screens owned by PVR Inox; Renegotiations started

The single screens of PVR Inox are now exploring split showcasing for Dunki and Salaar based on the demands of every individual territory. "They had opened advances at some single screens however, post the outrage on social media for unfair trade practices, they had to close the advances to restart the negotiations with Anil Thadani. While Dunki will continue to have an upper hand in showcasing at single screens of PVR Inox, there will be shows allotted to Salaar. Some single screens will have 2 shows each of Dunki and Salaar, whereas some will go ahead with 3 for Dunki and 1 for Salaar. It's a fair showcasing plan that is being chalked out and will be pitched to both Pen Marudhar and AA Films. Once both the parties agree, the bookings for Friday will open. If Salaar gets better footfalls, there will be an increase in shows from Sunday," the trade source told us.

Once the showcasing plan is made, it will be sent to both teams Dunki and Salaar for approval. Once both parties are on the same page, the bookings will be one. "Once the bookings open, Salaar team will also commence their bookings in Telugu markets for Salaar. Right now, Salaar team is holding back and have withdrawn their release in South India from PVR Inox and Miraj," the source told us further.

Dunki releases solo on December 21, whereas Salaar will be indulging in the clash with the SRK film from December 22.

