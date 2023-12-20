Bollywood Hungama has been a constant in giving updates on the clash scenario between Salaar and Dunki. We reported how the Dunki team is demanding 100 percent showcasing from the single-screen owners and forcing them to screen the Shah Rukh Khan film over the Prabhas starrer. The single screen association took a stand and refused to open bookings of Dunki for Friday.

And now, Bollywood Hungama has got the MOST EXPLOSIVE SCOOP of the year. Our sources have confirmed that team Salaar has taken a firm stand against unfair trade practices adopted by Pen Marudhar and Team of SRK starrer Dunki. "Salaar team is planning to hurt the multiplex chains - PVR-Inox and Miraj - where it hurts the most. The makers have withdrawn the release of Salaar from the multiplex chains in the South Indian Markets. They won't be releasing Salaar in any of their properties in the South Market," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

But what has led to this decision? "Being a market leader, PVR-Inox should have taken a firm stand against unfair trade practices. But rather, they have opted to openly favor Dunki. All the single screens managed by PVR-Inox and Miraj favor Dunki over Salaar. The decision and change of tide happened last night when Shah Rukh Khan himself called Ajay Bijli and struck a lucrative deal with him with regards to showcasing," the source told us further.

According to the source, PVR-Inox and Miraj backed off their commitment after promising equal showcasing in single screens. "PVR-Inox is the market leader and the showcasing there will be followed by all the single screen owners. When SRK and team got to know about PVR-Inox opting for equal showcasing, it was time for the King to step into the ground and pull off his cards to do what's best for his film. He spoke directly to the PVR Owner and has got 100 percent showcasing deal done at all single screens in PVR-Inox. The decision of screen sharing was overnight changed and this has resulted in sending shock waves to Anil Thadani and everyone at Hombale," shared the insider.

According to the source, the Hombale team is planning to take stern action against Ajay Bijli and PVR-Inox in the time to come as the decision has been made by him. Dunki and Salaar will clash on December 22.

